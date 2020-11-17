Heavy snow blankets NE Ohio road causing low visibility

AKRON, Ohio (FOX19) - Heavy snowfall caused some visibility problems for drivers earlier Tuesday in northeast Ohio.
Traffic cameras above SR-8 just north of Akron show the low visibility drivers endured around 9:45 a.m.
FOX19 NOW sister station in Cleveland, WOIO, said the conditions for Tuesday setup for lake effect snow to be likely. They said to expect around 3″ of accumulation in the area.
The Farmers' Almanac says this will be the “Winter of the great divide: Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!”
An intense weather system will keep storms active throughout the winter, delivering a wintry mix of rainy, icy and/or snowy weather throughout the season, according to the publication.
