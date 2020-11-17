Indiana reports 5.5K new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana reported 5,541 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The cases announced by the Indiana State Department of Health bring the state’s overall total to 262,207
Indiana set a record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday with 8,451.
Here is a breakdown of the cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 49 new cases (1,766 total)
- Franklin County: 12 new cases (559 total)
- Ohio County: Five new cases (201 total)
- Ripley County: 25 new cases (1,018 total)
- Switzerland County: Nine new cases (217 total)
- Union County: Four new cases (231 total)
The ISDH reported 84 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Ripley County reported one new death. No other county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area in Indiana reported any deaths Tuesday.
The state’s death toll is now at 4,770.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate continues to rise and is now at 12%, according to the ISDH. It was 10.3% on Nov. 13.
With new cases rising and positivity rates increasing, Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued new requirements for counties in the orange or red levels of the state’s advisory system.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season will be announced this week, Gov. Holcomb said.
