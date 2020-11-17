Kenwood Towne Center using new technology to help shoppers during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With Black Friday just a week and a half away, the busy shopping day might be a little different this year, like a lot of things, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the holiday season, Kenwood Towne Center is offering a new amenity for guests looking to streamline their shopping experience.
They call it “spot holder” and it is meant to help shoppers manage lengthy wait times and lines outside of stores.
Shoppers join a queue from their phone, choose a shopping time and wait for a text with a confirmation.
When it is your time to shop, a store employee will meet you at door and you can head right in.
Some shoppers are on board with the idea, but others say it might not be beneficial.
“I think if it were any other year when we didn’t have a global pandemic, going on that would be a great idea, but I just think it doesn’t move the needle," said Shawn Frost. "I think people are going to come and shop whenever they want to shop at, I would just suggest people shop online.”
Dustin Bloison says he will give the spot holder a try.
“I mean yeah I would definitely use it," said Bloison. "I’m going to check it out for sure.”
Right now, 14 stores are participating in “spot holder” and team members at the mall say they are adding participating retailers every week.
“Spot holder” will stay at the Kenwood Towne Center through mid-January.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.