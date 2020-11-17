KY National Guard to help medical facilities in response to influx of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear has mobilized 50 members of the Kentucky National Guard to help long-term care facilities across the state in response to the influx of COVID-19 cases.
The service members will be a part of 10 different non-clinical support teams spread throughout the Commonwealth.
The Kentucky National Guard is poised to help Long Term Healthcare Facilities across the state who are operating in counties in the red due to COVID-19 saturation," Kentucky National Guard Director of Military Support Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter said in a news release. “Our professional team of service members will operate within agreed-upon constraints to help facility leadership free their current employees up to focus on the residents who call the facilities home.”
The Guard has been utilized in several missions across the state since the start of the pandemic.
“We are taking over duties like guest relations, COVID screening, and facility decontamination,” Carpenter said. “These are types of things that we might be able to alleviate from healthcare providers so they can focus on the residents and conduct quality medical and wellness care.”
According to the Guard, the activation of the 50 members comes as healthcare facilities across the state encroach on operational capacity levels the state has not witnessed since the beginning of the pandemic.
The current mission is expected to continue for at least 30 days.
