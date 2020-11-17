LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 testing, cases, hospitalizations and deaths during a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
The governor will also reveal projections for the next several months if Kentucky’s current case growth should continue.
Additional steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 could be announced Wednesday.
