LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear reveals projections for Kentucky based on current COVID-19 data
By Brian Planalp | November 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 3:59 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 testing, cases, hospitalizations and deaths during a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.

The governor will also reveal projections for the next several months if Kentucky’s current case growth should continue.

Additional steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 could be announced Wednesday.

