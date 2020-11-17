Metro bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Metro says another bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19.
The operator last provided services on Nov. 10-11 on Rt. 78 Springdale - Vine/Lincoln Heights from 1:09 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.
The operator drove that same route on both days.
Metro said the employee is now quarantining at home.
Metro said they immediately conducted contact tracing and notified other employees who may have come into contact with the operator.
According to Metro, if members of the public have concerns that they may have come into contact with the affected operator, they’re advised to closely monitor their health and follow all CDC guidelines.
Metro’s precautions against the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the agency, include:
- Applying an EPA-rated Tier 1 disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions, seats and facilities, including Government Square.
- Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant.
- Employing plexiglass barriers on board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the farebox.
- Requiring masks, scarves, or other facial coverings while riding.
