New Richmond Schools moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (FOX19) - Students in New Richmond Schools will move to virtual learning because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Starting Monday, Nov. 23, students will learn virtually for two weeks, according to New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent Tracey Miller.
The superintendent says the decision to move to virtual learning was made due to a “surge of students and staff being placed in quarantine and some positive COVID-19 cases in our schools.”
Cafeteria staff will make food and bus drivers will deliver it during the two weeks of virtual learning. Miller says they hope to have details on the distribution plan by Wednesday.
Students who do not have access to the internet can get a Wi-Fi hotspot from the school, Miller says. Parents need to contact their student’s school for more information.
All extra-curricular activities are on hold during the two-week virtual learning.
The hope is to have students back for in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7, according to Miller.
