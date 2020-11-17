Police investigating shooting on 75 in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Monday, Nov. 16, on southbound I-75.
Police said around 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Ky., in reference to a patient stating he was shot while traveling on I-75 near Erlanger.
According to police, Steven Mains, 42, was traveling on I-75 with his family when they cut in front of another vehicle. Moments later, they heard a loud bang.
Mains told police he discovered that he had a gunshot wound.
He was driven to the hospital and was treated and released for his injuries.
The other vehicle involved is described as a small passenger car with square headlights.
If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Erlanger Police Department at 859-727-7599 or Detective Thornberry at 859-727-2920.
