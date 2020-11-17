Police searching for missing Brown County teens

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing teens.
Jacob Haas, 15, and Jennifer Powell, 14, left their residences around 2 a.m. Tuesday and have not been seen since, police say.
The two are believed to be dating.
Police say the information gathered indicates they may be headed north.
Haas has family in near Columbus and Chillicothe, police say. Police add he was homeless when he was younger and “does have some street smarts.”
If you have any information about their whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at (937) 378-6400 or Brown County Communications at (937) 378-4155.
