Police searching for vehicle after 4 teens shot in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for a vehicle after four teenagers were shot in Winton Hills Saturday night.
The shooting took place a little after 5 p.m. in the 400 Block of Kings Run Drive, according to Cincinnati police.
Police say there were two male and two female victims, all between the ages of 12 and 15.
All the victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is currently no information on the suspects, police say.
The car police are looking for is a dark SUV.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
