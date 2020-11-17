Sharonville VFW closing to relocate after COVID-19 scare

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The VFW post in Sharonville is closed 75 years after it opened. Members are hopeful, though, that it might not be gone for good.
The Paul Vail VFW Post #4369 opened in 1945. It’s operated out of a building on East Sharon Road for more than 50 years. Now that building is up for sale.
“About a month ago, we had a COVID outbreak,” VFS Quartermaster Mark Hayes said. “So we closed the doors right away and har it cleaned right away by professionals. But because of the age of our members, we were not able to stay open. We were losing hundreds of dollars right away.”
Hayes continued: “When the health department came out to make sure we did a good job, they said, ‘Yeah, you did a great job with COVID, but there are some other things that are below standard, and you need to get it fixed before you can really carry on.' They didn’t close us but they had some things they were very concerned about.”
Hayes says the building provided much more space than what their 157 members needed. He explains the VFW board decided to keep their charter and charitable funds but close the building.
Now the plan is to merge with Sharonville’s local Fraternal Order of Police, which is across the street from the former VFW building.
“I went in and introduced myself, and they said they were thinking about selling their building and moving in with us,” Hayes recalled. “I said, ‘Don’t do that, let us buy your building and we’ll just keep ya.'"
The former VFW building is currently listed for $600,000.
“We are hoping to be a big force in the city of Sharonville, just compacted into one little building, just to keep supporting and serving our citizens,” Hayes said.
As for the outbreak, Hayes says around 10 people had COVID-19.
