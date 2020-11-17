Skylar Richardson asks to have her court record sealed

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record.

A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021.

She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

“Aside from this being a high profile jury trial, a request like this for a low-level felony is routine. For Skylar, it will help her gain meaningful employment and education opportunities in the future,” said Charlie Rittgers, Richardson’s attorney

Judge Donald Oda sentenced Richardson to three years probation with a seven-day jail sentence commuted for time served.

Her attorneys requested the termination of her probation after she served 14 months of it and said she was “fully compliant.”

During the hearing, Judge Oda said there is nothing that he had seen that led him to believe Richardson would commit more crimes and terminated the probation effective November 2021.

The former Carlisle High School cheerleader was accused of killing her newborn, Annabelle, in May 2017 and burying the remains in her family’s backyard.

