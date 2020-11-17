Contests
Skylar Richardson asks to have her court record sealed

Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to three years probation, is asking that her record be sealed.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record.

A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021.

She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

“Aside from this being a high profile jury trial, a request like this for a low-level felony is routine. For Skylar, it will help her gain meaningful employment and education opportunities in the future,” said Charlie Rittgers, Richardson’s attorney

Skylar Richardson trial complete coverage

Judge Donald Oda sentenced Richardson to three years probation with a seven-day jail sentence commuted for time served.

Her attorneys requested the termination of her probation after she served 14 months of it and said she was “fully compliant.”

During the hearing, Judge Oda said there is nothing that he had seen that led him to believe Richardson would commit more crimes and terminated the probation effective November 2021.

The former Carlisle High School cheerleader was accused of killing her newborn, Annabelle, in May 2017 and burying the remains in her family’s backyard.

