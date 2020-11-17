Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Prosecutors oppose Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal court record

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County prosecutors are fighting back against the request from Skylar Richardson to have her record sealed.

The former teen, who was once accused of killing her baby, filed a motion in mid-August asking a judge to seal her record.

A few weeks after her motion was submitted, Warren County prosecutors released a statement urging the court to deny her request.

A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021.

She was acquitted on the most serious charges: aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

>> Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed <<

“Aside from this being a high profile jury trial, a request like this for a low-level felony is routine. For Skylar, it will help her gain meaningful employment and education opportunities in the future,” said Charlie Rittgers, Richardson’s attorney

Skylar Richardson trial complete coverage

Judge Donald Oda sentenced Richardson to three years probation with a seven-day jail sentence commuted for time served.

Her attorneys requested the termination of her probation after she served 14 months of it and said she was “fully compliant.”

During the hearing, Judge Oda said there is nothing that he had seen that led him to think Richardson would commit more crimes and terminated the probation effective November 2021.

The former Carlisle High School cheerleader was accused of killing her newborn, Annabelle, in May 2017 and burying the remains in her family’s backyard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
90-year-old nursing home resident raped in Hyde Park, police say
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
Amdebreahn Malede
Turpin High School student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
Ashley Snapp, 34
Mother defiant despite guilty plea after bringing daughter to Covington riot: ‘I’m the victim’
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting that happened in Mt. Lookout Saturday...
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say

Latest News

A man is fighting for his life following a shooting that happened in Mt. Lookout Saturday...
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting near UC.
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
Suspect at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
WATCH: Suspect at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide of Batesville, Indiana, were charged with theft of over...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says