Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson will have to wait till Oct. 3 to find out if a judge will accept her motion to seal her records.

On Tuesday, the judge overhearing the motion said he is taking the request under advisement before making his ruling next week.

Richardson, who was accused of killing her baby when she was a teenager, filed the motion to have her records sealed in mid-August.

Warren County prosecutors have fought back against the request.

A few weeks after her motion was submitted, Warren County prosecutors released a statement urging the court to deny her request.

The State is opposed to Defendant’s motion and this outcome because sealing the records and conviction of the case would diminish the seriousness of her offense of gross abuse of a corpse. Additionally, the State has legitimate interest in maintaining the records that document the offense for which Defendant was convicted.

The former Carlisle High School cheerleader was accused of killing her newborn, Annabelle, in May 2017 and burying the remains in her family’s backyard.

A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021.

She was acquitted on the most serious charges: aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

>> Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed <<

“Aside from this being a high profile jury trial, a request like this for a low-level felony is routine. For Skylar, it will help her gain meaningful employment and education opportunities in the future,” said Charlie Rittgers, Richardson’s attorney

Judge Donald Oda sentenced Richardson to three years probation with a seven-day jail sentence commuted for time served.

Her attorneys requested the termination of her probation after she served 14 months of it and said she was “fully compliant.”

During the hearing, Judge Oda said there is nothing that he had seen that led him to think Richardson would commit more crimes and terminated the probation effective November 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.