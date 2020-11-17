Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal her felony conviction for abusing her baby’s corpse.

Her case is no longer found on the Warren County Clerk of Court website.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Warren Oda held a hearing last week to consider her request and was expected to release his written decision on Monday.

FOX19 NOW has requested the report from his staff and from officials at the Warren County Clerk of Court.

We have also reached out to the law firm that represents her and we are reaching out to Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell for comment.

We will update this story once we hear back.

Warren County prosecutors fought Richardson’s request to seal the records when her motion was filed in mid-August.

“The State is opposed to Defendant’s motion and this outcome because sealing the records and conviction of the case would diminish the seriousness of her offense of gross abuse of a corpse,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steven T. Knippen said in a prepared statement in August.

“Additionally, the State has legitimate interest in maintaining the records that document the offense for which Defendant was convicted.”

The former Carlisle High School cheerleader, who is now 23, was a teenager when she was accused of intentionally killing her baby and burying her in her parent’s backyard in 2017.

A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2019. she was sentenced to three yaes of community control.

She was acquitted in a lengthy jury trial on the most serious charges: aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

One of her attorneys, Charlie Rittgers, recently told FOX19 NOW that, aside from this being a high-profile trail, “ a request like this for a low-level felony is routine. For Skylar, it will help her gain meaningful employment and education opportunities in the future.”

Judge Oda sentenced Richardson to three years probation with a seven-day jail sentence commuted for time served.

Her attorneys requested the termination of her probation after she served 14 months of it and said she was “fully compliant.”

During that hearing, Judge Oda said there is nothing that he had seen that led him to think Richardson would commit more crimes and terminated the probation effective November 2021.