Skylar Richardson returns to court Tuesday

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, will be back in court Tuesday morning.
Her attorneys are asking a Warren County judge to let her off probation early.
A hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.
Last year, a Warren County jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse. They acquitted her on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
The former Carlisle High School cheerleader who now is 21 was accused of killing her newborn in May 2017 and burying the remains in her family’s backyard.
Judge Donald Oda sentenced Richardson to three years probation with a seven-day jail sentence commuted for time served.
Her attorneys now say in newly-filed court records she has served 14 months of her probation so far and has been “fully compliant.”
They also say she continues to get treatment for her mental health.
Richardson attends college with a current GPA of 4.0 and makes the dean’s list each semester, according to a motion her attorneys filed on her behalf.
“In addition to school, she is also working approximately 10 hours per week,” the court document states. “She sought alternative employment but was rejected each time due to the fact she is on probation.”
