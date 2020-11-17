Sycamore Twp house fire displaces 3

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A Sycamore Township house fire displaced three residents early Tuesday, fire officials say.
No injuries were reported in the 4500 block of Elizabeth Street near Blue Ash Road.
Fire crews responded about 3:30 a.m.
They tell us the fire was in the bedroom and contained to that room only with minimal damage.
One person was evacuated.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not provided.
