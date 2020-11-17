Tri-State governors urge caution, safety ahead of holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine, Gov. Andy Beshear, and Gov. Eric Holcomb are sending a message to people ahead as the holiday season nears.
The three governors from the Tri-State joined other state officials in a video message urging people to be cautious and take safety precautions to slow COVID-19 spread.
With more and more COVID-19 cases reported every day, the governors ask residents to take the COVID-19 threat seriously and remain safe.
Gov. DeWine issued a statewide curfew starting Nov. 19 for 21 days to stop the spread of COVID-19. The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
On Monday, Gov. Beshear hinted of “additional steps” he could announce this week if Kentucky’s COVID-19 case data does not begin to improve.
Gov. Holcomb’s new requirements for counties in the orange or red levels of Indiana’s advisory stem went into effect over the past weekend.
