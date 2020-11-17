UC offering free COVID-19 tests for students heading home for the holidays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - To help students have a healthy holiday season with their families, UC is offering free, voluntary COVID-19 testing.
Any currently enrolled student can get tested Monday, Nov. 16 through Wednesday, Nov. 18.
UC says the testing experience requires less than five minutes and results will be available within 48-72 hours.
Students who test positive will be called by University Health Services nursing staff.
Students who test negative will receive an email to their university account.
The five-minute appointment slots must be reserved between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Students can sign up for the testing here.
