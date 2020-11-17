US Sen. Brown, of Ohio, has tense exchange with Republican lawmaker who was not wearing a mask (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, exchanged words with a Republican legislator who did not wear a face covering during session.
The video, which has now been viewed over 2.4 million times on Twitter, shows Sen. Brown asking fellow Sen. Dan Sullivan, of Alaska, to wear a mask to protect others in the area.
“I don’t need your instruction,” Sen. Sullivan responded.
“I know you don’t need my instruction, but there clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health,” Sen. Brown said. “We have a president who hasn’t shown up at the coronavirus task force meeting in months. We have a majority leader who calls us back here to vote on an unqualified nominee.”
According to the Washington Post, masks are required for House members, but only recommended on the Senate floor.
