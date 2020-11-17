WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is issuing a statewide curfew starting Thursday for 21 days to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
On Monday, DeWine tweeted saying he’s not looking to shut down - but to slow down.
“We’re not talking about shutting down, we’re talking about slowing down. This is a very crucial time. We’re asking people to reduce their social interactions for the next few weeks. We’re seeing tremendous spread because people are letting their guard down around friends/family,” he said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 312,443 cases and 5,772 deaths.
That’s an increase of 7,079 cases in 24 hours.
DeWine explained how hospitalizations have increased dramatically. On Oct. 13, Ohio had 1,000 people in hospitals:
- Nov. 5: 2,000
- Nov. 12: 3,000
- Nov. 17: 3,648
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 26,006 cases, 363 deaths
- Butler County - 12,874 cases, 139 deaths
- Warren County - 6,912 cases, 72 deaths
- Clermont County - 4,685 cases, 44 deaths
- Brown County - 769 cases, four deaths
“The good news is that a vaccine is coming, but the bad news is that the situation in Ohio is deteriorating,” the governor said.
Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed a revised health order to limit mass gatherings in Ohio.
“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals,” Gov. DeWine said. “We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.”
He also reissued the mask mandate with several provisions, including an enforcement provision and penalties for violations.
DeWine says retail stores are required to post signs telling patrons they must wear masks within the stores.
The governor said due to the spread of the virus, the odds of getting COVID-19 are much higher.
“This is a different ballgame. We must all wear masks, practice social distancing, and protect one another,” he said.
Last week, DeWine sent strong warnings to Ohioans about what could happen if Ohio’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a rapid rate.
The governor warned restaurants, bars and fitness center will face closure if the spread of the virus does not slow. He said he will evaluate that decision on Thursday.
Health officials said Ohioans must get back to the basic principles.
Wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and not expanding personal bubbles will help bring the COVID-19 spread under control, the officials stated.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.