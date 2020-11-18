Blazing house fire displaces 2 in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire damaged a home in St. Bernard overnight and displaced two residents, police officials say.
The residents of a home on Greenlee Avenue near Mitchell Avenue returned home about 1 a.m. Wednesday and reported seeing smoke.
Heavy flames were visibly shooting from the roof at one point.
The bulk of the blaze has been knocked down, according to police.
No one was hurt, they say.
Fire crews remain on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not available.
The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family, dispatchers confirmed.
