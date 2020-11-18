Cincinnati Zoo announces new COVID-19 safety guidelines

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Due to the recent surge in COVID cases, the Cincinnati Zoo has announced new safety guidelines.
The zoo said guests will be required to wear masks starting Nov. 21, when the 38th PNC Festival of Lights opens to the public.
Masks will be required for all guests ages 6 and older.
“Due to the recent surge in COVID cases, we are taking extra precautions to keep our guests, staff and animals safe this holiday season. Even Santa will be wearing a mask,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “We’ve created a whole village for Santa so kids can visit him in an outdoor setting and also get photos without getting too close.”
Other safety precautions that the zoo is taking this year include limiting the number of guests in at one time by requiring reservations, serving food at walk-up windows, installing plexiglass between seats on the North Polar Express, and canceling the public tree lighting ceremony and activities that encourage gathering in one spot.
The zoo is open at 1 p.m daily and close at 9 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.