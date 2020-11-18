Coat and gloves: Lows in the 20s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Layer up on your Wednesday morning as we start out frosty and in the 20s in spots.
Sunny and cool weather will continue this afternoon with a warming trend kicking in over the next 24 hours.
After a high temperature in the upper 40s Wednesday, we will warm to near 60 degrees by Thursday.
Rain will return by Sunday morning ahead of our next cold front that also will bring cooler air into the work week.
Temperatures next week will be slightly cooler than normal for the most part.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.