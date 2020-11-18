Coroner: Man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Elmwood Place police incident

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner says a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident involving Elmwood Place Police.
Rodney Barnes, 48, was shot several times but the coroner says, “the lethal wound was to his head, and evidence demonstrates that it was self-inflicted.”
Barnes, 48, was pulled over on Oct. 20 in Elmwood Place for not stopping at a stop sign and driving at a high rate of speed, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
A news release from Prosecutor Joe Deters said Barnes gave the officer false information when he walked up, and the officer was in his police vehicle when Barnes motioned for him to come back toward his truck.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Barnes said, “I am not going back,” and fired a gunshot, hitting the police vehicle.
The officer fired 11 shots at Barnes and he was hit four times on the right side of his body, Deters said.
Barnes was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said on Oct. 28 that the officer’s use of deadly force was justifiable and no charges would be filed against him.
