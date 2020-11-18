COVID-19: Ohio reports 6,386 new cases, 55 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,385 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 55 virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The department also reported 371 new hospitalizations and 30 new ICU admissions.
A total of 3,117 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 765 are in ICUs, both all-time highs for the pandemic.
Per ODH, the numbers were delayed due to system errors, a high volume of new cases and understaffing at local health departments, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
The daily report carries a header that reads, “Today’s data incomplete, thousands of reports are pending review.”
On Tuesday Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew starting Thursday, Nov. 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said.
DeWine added that going to work, an emergency, or medical care are exceptions to the curfew. He said it’s also not intended to prevent people from going to a pharmacy or getting groceries.
Take out, drive-thru, and meal delivery is still allowed but no food and drink can be served in person after 10 p.m.
“We’re not shutting down we’re slowing down,” DeWine said. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way the virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 26,006 cases, 363 deaths
- Butler County - 12,874 cases, 139 deaths
- Warren County - 6,912 cases, 72 deaths
- Clermont County - 4,685 cases, 44 deaths
- Brown County - 769 cases, four deaths
