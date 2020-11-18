Exclusive: Police bodycam video of Brent Spence crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Covington police released bodycam video of the Brent Spence Bridge crash and fire - and we’ve got an exclusive look.
The Brent Spence Bridge carries thousands of vehicles a day, but it has been shut down since Wednesday, Nov 11.
One of trucks that crashed was hauling potassium hydroxide and an unknown amount of diesel fuel.
The lengthy fire damaged the upper deck of the bridge, which connects downtown Cincinnati and Covington over the Ohio River and holds the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75.
Fixing the bridge will cost about $3.1 million and take until Dec. 23, Kentucky state transportation officials say.
The bridge will remain closed in the meantime, which has resulted in a traffic headache for commuters.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has urged motorists to have patience and pledged that the bridge will not reopen until he feels it’s safe enough to drive his own family across it.
