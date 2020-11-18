Fire causes ‘major damage’ in University Heights high rise

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews responded to a fire in a University Heights high-rise Wednesday evening, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The two-alarm fire occurred in the Forum Apartment complex at 707 West Martin Luther King Drive, CFD says.
Fire crews responded sometime before 5 p.m. The fire had been brought under control within the next hour.
No injuries were reported, though CFD says several pets were rescued.
The damage report is being compiled, but CFD estimates several occupants will be displaced and that “major damage” has resulted to the apartment, including smoke damage.
