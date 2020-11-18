Frosty start to your Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Layer up on your Wednesday morning as we start out frosty and in the 20s in spots. Sunny and cool weather will continue Wednesday with a warming trend kicks in Thursday. After a high in the upper 40s Wednesday we warm to near 60 by Thursday.
Rain returns by Sunday morning ahead of our next cold front that brings rain on Sunday and cooler air by early next week. Next week temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal for the most part.
