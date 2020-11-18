Katelyn Markham’s fiancé heads to court Monday on murder charges in her 2011 death

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The murder suspect accused of killing Katelyn Markham more than a decade ago is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case Monday.

Her fiancé at the time of her 2011 disappearance, John Carter, will face Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Haughey at 10:30 a.m.

Carter has been held without bond since his arrest last week.

He was taken into custody just before 4 p.m. Wednesday as he taught a class at Neusole Glassworks on Kemper Springs Drive according to Forest Park police. He’s worked there for years, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.

A Butler County grand jury secretly indicted Carter on March 13 with two counts of murder for Katelyn’s death, court records show.

Judge Haughey ordered the indictment unsealed the morning after his arrest.

The indictment accuses Carter of “purposely” causing Katelyn’s death in Butler County on or about Aug. 13, 2011, through Aug. 14, 2011.

The second murder count alleges he caused her death on the same dates “as a proximate result” of committing or attempting to commit, a violent felony offense (felonious assault).

Carter was the last person to see Katelyn alive at her apartment on Aug. 13, 2011, and called 911 to report her disappearance, according to Fairfield police.

He told the call taker the couple planned to move out of state in October to Colorado but delayed it until November.

“We could have pushed the date back a year and it would not have mattered,” he said during the 911 call, according to a recording released to FOX19 NOW. " I didn’t want to make her do anything she didn’t want to do, and she did not feel like she was being forced into anything.”

When asked what he meant by “forced,” Carter responded, “just going to Colorado, the marriage, the whole thing. It was entirely up to her.”

He also during the 911 call, “a Sacred Heart Festival is going on right up the street, and there are a lot of questionable people there.”

Katelyn’s disappearance and unsolved homicide case have made national news for years.

Her remains were found on April 7, 2013, at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple looking for scrap metal spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Carter has been held without bond at the Butler County Jail since his arrest.

He immediately asked to be kept away from other inmates when he was booked into the jail, Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW.

The jail granted his request for what’s called “Protective Custody” or “PC,” the sheriff said.

It’s a small group of inmates who don’t want to be with the general prison population because they fear for their safety, he explained.

Inmates in “PC” are monitored 24 hours a day but are not on suicide watch.

Carter is held in a cell by himself and can remain isolated as long as he wants, the sheriff said.

Carter’s arrest didn’t shock Katelyn Markham’s father, Dave Markham, who says he suspected him all along.

A private investigator who worked on Katelyn’s case for years told FOX19 NOW last week after Carter’s arrest that Carter’s timeline did not match up with phone records the investigator examined.

He said he felt Carter was either lying or not remembering.

Carter’s mother released a statement last week declaring her son is “definitely not guilty.”

Prosecutors so far have not revealed many details about what led to Carter’s arrest.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser says they are protecting their investigation and more information will be released as the case proceeds.

Carter is the second person arrested in this investigation.

Jonathan Palmerton of Fairfield was arrested on a perjury charge last month. He’s accused of lying to investigators, according to his indictment.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Jonathan Palmerton when he made his first appearance in court Wednesday since his arrest on Feb. 17. (WXIX)

Palmerton was due in court the day after Carter’s arrest last week to enter a plea or to receive a trial date.

That was canceled, however.

His attorney requested and received a delay until April 20, court record show.

Before Palmerton’s arrest, investigators searched two separate properties, prosecutors confirmed.

A house on Ann Court in Fairfield where Palmerton lived at the time of Katelyn’s death.

A former residence of Carter’s.

