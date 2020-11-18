Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The fiancé of Katelyn Markham has been arrested on two counts of murder in connection with her death, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

John Carter, who was Markham’s fiancé, was taken into custody Wednesday, the prosecutor confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Carter was allegedly the last person to see Markham alive and called 911 to report her disappearance.

“I know you’re not supposed to report a missing person before 24 hours, but my fiancee is missing and I can’t find her anywhere,” he said in the call.

He went on to say in the 2011 call to 911 they had been discussing a possible move to Colorado.

“We were planning on going in October and then we pushed back the date to November,” he said in the call. “We could have pushed the date back a year and it would not have mattered. I didn’t want to make her do anything she didn’t want to do, and she did not feel like she was being forced into anything.”

When asked what he meant by “forced,” Carter said, “just going to Colorado, the marriage, the whole thing. It was entirely up to her.”

Carter also said in his 911 call, “A Sacred Heart Festival is going on right up the street, and there are a lot of questionable people there.”

In 2011, Carter explained that statement to FOX19 NOW, saying, “I don’t think it draws shady, sketchy people, but there were so many people there you don’t know everybody’s intentions there.”

Carter is the second person arrested in the investigation.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest of Jonathan Palmerton on Feb. 22 for one count of perjury for allegedly lying to investigators. A judge set his bond at $50,000 just days after he was arrested.

Markham was last seen at her Fairfield apartment on Aug. 13, 2011, police said at the time. Her remains were discovered at a dump site in Cedar Grove, Indiana in April 2013.

[FOX19′s Crime Vault: Who killed Katelyn Markham?]

Sometime before Palmerton’s arrest, investigators executed two search warrants on separate properties, the prosecutor confirmed.

One property is where Palmerton lived in 2011, a house on Ann Court in Fairfield. The other property is where Markham’s fiancé at the time, John Carter, lived.

“A lot of times in these cases, you’ll see small changes, and then they get bigger and bigger and bigger... and then boom! You’ve got a murder charge on somebody,” private investigator J. Ryan Green said. “Now, I’m not saying that Jon Palmerton murdered Katelyn Markham. But did he lie about something he knew about somebody else? Did he lie about something that occurred? And then he admitted that ‘Yeah, I lied about it?’”

Green also claims Palmerton has connections to Michael Strouse. He provided a photo showing the two together at a festival.

Strouse, a convicted killer in another case, popped up on investigators’ radar in 2018. He allegedly shares mutual friends with Carter and allegedly confessed to a fellow inmate that he killed a second woman named Shelly and left her body by a creek.

Investigators have not said whether they have connected Strouse to Katelyn’s case in any way, but Fairfield police and West Chester police have had meetings.

Jonathan Palmerton (Butler County Jail)

