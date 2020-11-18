Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley counties reach red level of Indiana’s COVID-19 advisory map

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Three southeastern Indiana counties have been elevated to the red level of the state’s COVID-19 advisory map.
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties are now in the highest level of the map, data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows.
Counties in the red level must follow these requirements under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which went into effect on Nov. 14.
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Indiana reports 6,143 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday.
The cases announced by the ISDH bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 268,222.
Here is a breakdown of the cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 50 new cases (1,816 total)
- Franklin County: 12 new cases (571 total)
- Ohio County: Eight new cases (209 total)
- Ripley County: 36 new cases (1,054 total)
- Switzerland County: Nine new cases (225 total)
- Union County: Five new cases (235 total)
The ISDH reported 60 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Dearborn County reported one new death and Switzerland County had two more deaths, according to the ISDH.
Indiana’s death toll is now at 4,830.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate continues to rise and is now at 12.2%, according to the ISDH. It was 10.3% on Nov. 13.
Dearborn County’s seven-day positivity rate is 16.8%, Franklin County’s is 17.83%, and Ripley County is at 15.41%, the ISDH’s map shows.
Guidance for Thanksgiving and the holiday season is expected to be announced Wednesday by Gov. Holcomb said.
The governor, who is in quarantine after some of his security detail members tested positive for COVID-19, will join Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. update via phone.
You can watch his news conference in this story at that time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.