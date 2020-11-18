Jailbreak: Inmate escapes in Brown County

Hobert Roark, 40, escaped from the Brown County Jail about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after he broke a security window to get out and fled through an impound lot, according to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Provided by the Brown County Sheriff's Office)
November 18, 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Brown County jail is looking for an inmate who escaped Tuesday.

Hobert Roark, 40, ran off about 6:30 p.m. after he broke a security window to get out and fled through an impound lot, according to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Roark was being held on multiple charges including burglary, grand theft, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police officer and possession of firearms under disability.

Sheriff’s officials say they also plan to file a felony escape charge on him.

Anyone who knows Roark’s location is asked to call Brown County Detective Sergeant Quinn Carlson: 937-378-4435, ext. 130.

