Jailbreak: Inmate escapes in Brown County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Brown County jail is looking for an inmate who escaped Tuesday.
Hobert Roark, 40, ran off about 6:30 p.m. after he broke a security window to get out and fled through an impound lot, according to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Roark was being held on multiple charges including burglary, grand theft, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police officer and possession of firearms under disability.
Sheriff’s officials say they also plan to file a felony escape charge on him.
Anyone who knows Roark’s location is asked to call Brown County Detective Sergeant Quinn Carlson: 937-378-4435, ext. 130.
