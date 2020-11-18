Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in case of West Chester quadruple homicide suspect

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - This week, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard denied the defense’s motion to suppress statements made by Gurpreet Singh to law enforcement during his trial.
Singh, 38, is accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in April 2019.
He will stand trial on four counts of aggravated murder in May 2021. It was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 21.
According to the motion, counsel for Singh said there were violations of his constitutional rights, alleging he was “illegally detained/restrained at the scene of the crime, that he was illegally detained/restrained at the West Chester Police Department, that he was interrogated without receiving Miranda warnings, and that he was interrogated after asserting his constitutional right to counsel.”
However, the judge denied the motion citing:
- The court has no concerns about any interaction between the defendant and any police officers on the scene.
- The defendant’s placement in the police cruiser in this case was not an arrest.
- The evidence presented shows that upon being led into the police department and placed in what has been referred to as the “soft interview room,” the defendant was not placed under arrest, booked, photographed or fingerprinted. He was never forced or compelled to respond to the questions posed by police.
- The court does not believe there was a significant restrain on the defendant’s movement.
- No coercive law enforcement tactics were used by police when questioning the defendant in the soft interview room.
“The defendant in fact read his Miranda warnings after the police obviously became concerned that the defendant may be less than forthcoming about his involvement in these homicides. Once those rights were read, the defendant invoked his right to counsel and his right to remain silent and all questioning ceased,” the motion reads.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
Singh has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond at the Butler County Jail.
