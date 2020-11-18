LIVE: Gov. Beshear reveals new steps to slow spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 testing, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Kentucky at a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
The governor will also reveal new actions to address the exponential growth of the virus throughout the commonwealth.
“Anything we announce will be targeted,” the governor said Monday. “But we can’t continue at the growth that we are right now.”
The latest report on Kentucky from the Trump Administration’s COVID-19 Task Force’s agrees, citing “aggressive, unrelenting” spread of the virus in Kentucky and around the U.S.
“(...)There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration,” the report reads. "Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.
“We share the strong concern of Kentucky leaders that the current situation is worsening and that all Kentuckians need to do their part to stop the spread. The Governor’s active measures are commended.”
