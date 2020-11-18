Man identified in deadly Batesville police standoff

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police have identified a man who was shot and killed by Batesville police on Monday.
They say Joshua D. Evans, 32, died following a standoff with officers at his home on Bridlewood Trace Road.
Officers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. after Evans was reported to be acting irrationally and caused other people in the house to fear for their safety, according to a news release from ISP.
They say they were able to get a woman and three children out of the home safely.
Troopers say Evans fired a shot at an officer as they tried to make contact with him.
Around 11:30 a.m., he fired additional shots and then walked out holding a gun, according to the news release.
The release says three troopers with the ISP SWAT Team and an officer with the Greensburg Police Department fired shots and Evans was struck once.
He died as a result of his injuries.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday in Hamilton County, Ohio. The results of that autopsy and toxicology are pending.
