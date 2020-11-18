New order addresses gridlock caused by trucks, thru-traffic in Covington

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet order forces commercial traffic heading north on Interstate 71/75 to use the available detours at Interstate 275.
The order takes aim at gridlock in Covington created by commercial semi-trucks using neighborhood streets as alternate routes during the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed the order Wednesday.
“The intention is not to penalize drivers but to prohibit large trucks from clogging local streets, creating traffic hazards and congestion,” Gray said. “Diverting drivers onto our established detours will keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible during this limited bridge closure.”
It requires all northbound vehicles on I-71/75 to utilize I-275 to river crossings on I-275 east or I-275 West or I-471.
The order remains in effect until the bridge is reopened. It exempts trucks making local deliveries.
The order also proscribes commercial traffic across the Roebling Bridge, reinforcing a Covington Police Department prohibition announced the day after the Brent Spence Bridge’s closure.
An enforcement provision empowers law enforcement officers to ticket commercial vehicles bypassing the detours.
“We’re not looking for penalties,” Gray added. “We’re looking for cooperation.”
