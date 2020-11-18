Ohio zoo to be new home for 3 mountain lion cubs rescued from California wildfires

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three mountain lion cubs that were rescued from land ravaged by wildfires in California will soon have a new home in Ohio.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that a mountain lion cub, now known as Captain Cal, and two other sister cubs that are not related to him will be arriving in the upcoming weeks.
A severely-burned and orphaned Captain Cal was found in September limping down a fire-damaged road in Redding, Calif., according to Columbus Zoo officials.
The cub was cared for with surgery, antibiotics, pain medication, and round-the-clock care by California Department of Fish & Wildlife veterinarians until he fully recovered.
The two female cubs were found orphaned by the August Complex fire.
Experts at the Columbus Zoo hope to quarantine the three cubs during medical clearance and introduce them to a resident 17-year-old female mountain lion.
“Even with the cubs' tragic beginning, their story is actually one of survival and hope. We are proud to work with our friends at Oakland Zoo, whose expertise has given these cubs another chance," said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Stalf.
The Columbus Zoo was selected to house the three cubs because of the facility’s “excellence in animal care, welfare, and previous experience in assisting rescued North American animals.”
