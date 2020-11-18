3 of Ohio’s 4 largest cities impose local stay-at-home orders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Stay-at-home orders are now in effect in three of the four largest cities in Ohio. Cincinnati remains the lone holdout.
The orders come one day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew starting Nov. 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days—until Dec. 9—from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said. Exceptions include going to work, to an emergency or to get medical care, as well as going to a pharmacy or grocery store. Take out, drive-thru and meal delivery is still allowed but no food or drink can be served in person after 10 p.m.
The city- and county-level passed in Dayton, Cleveland and Columbus do not appear to deviate from DeWine’s order except in duration; each order lasts a week longer than the statewide order.
Montgomery County’s order takes immediate effect. All residents are advised to stay home “to the greatest extent possible” due to the “significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County,” the county’s board of health said in a statement.
Montgomery County Health Commissioner cited “outbreaks in multiple sectors, including businesses, congregate care/living facilities, daycares, universities and K-12 schools(...)”
Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up food, or receiving deliveries. The board also recommends against attending social gatherings and traveling out of state.
The advisory remains in effect until Dec. 17.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health introduced a stay-at-home order as well, according to our sister station WOIO Cleveland.
That order takes effect Nov. 18 and lasts through Dec. 17.
Franklin County health officials also passed a stay-at-home order Wednesday, according to the Columbus Dispatch. It will take effect Nov. 29 and last until Dec. 17.
Columbus and Franklin County residents are urged only to leave their houses for work, school or other essential needs and to stay in their homes after 10 p.m.
