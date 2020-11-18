Person killed after pickup truck crashes into house in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say one person was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a house in Butler County.
Police say the truck crossed the median and northbound lanes of Route 4 in Monroe before leaving the road and crashing into the home.
One person inside the house was killed, police say. Their name has not been released.
Police say the driver of the pickup was taken to UC West Chester in serious condition.
Witnesses tell FOX19 NOW the driver may have experienced a medical episode.
Monroe police, the Fairfield Township Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, and Monroe Fire Department are all on the scene.
