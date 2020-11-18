Pleasant and dry today, warmer tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be a lot like yesterday with lots of sunshine and a high of 48. Tonight will be more mild with lows in the mid 30s. We finally see warmer weather by the end of the week with highs in the 60s Thursday through Saturday.
Rain chances arrive Saturday but increase Sunday and Monday. Next week gives us several chances for rain ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. We also see a cooldown a couple of days before Thanksgiving that will stay through the week. If you are planning to have Thanksgiving dinner outside, bundle up and make a fire!
