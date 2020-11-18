WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss COVID-19 vaccine preparations

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County EMA Director Nick Crossley will discuss local vaccine preparations including refrigeration and transportation.
According to the Associated Press, Pfizer said Wednesday that new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective.
The announcement from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, just a week after they revealed the first promising preliminary results, comes as the team is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman will discuss the latest data, trends, and will help add local perspective to the Governor’s recent announcements.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 26,006 cases in the county and 363 deaths.
Commissioner Denise Driehaus said it’s an increase of nearly 4,000 cases since last week..
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew starting Thursday, Nov. 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said.
DeWine adds that going to work, an emergency, or medical care are exceptions to the curfew. He says it’s also not intended to prevent people from going to a pharmacy or getting groceries.
Take out, drive-thru, and meal delivery is still allowed but no food and drink can be served in person after 10 p.m.
“We’re not shutting down we’re slowing down,” DeWine said. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way the virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”
Last week, DeWine sent strong warnings to Ohioans about what could happen if Ohio’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a rapid rate.
The governor warned restaurants, bars and fitness centers will face closure if the spread of the virus does not slow. He said he will evaluate that decision on Thursday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.