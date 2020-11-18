KY transportation secretary provides update on Brent Spence Bridge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray provided an update on the Brent Spence Bridge project.
The bridge has been shut down since a crash involving two trucks and a fire on Wednesday, Nov 11.
One of trucks was hauling potassium hydroxide and an unknown amount of diesel fuel.
The lengthy fire damaged the upper deck of the bridge, which connects downtown Cincinnati and Covington over the Ohio River and holds the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75.
Steel beams were delivered Tuesday to Frankfort, Kentucky, where Bottoms Engineering & Services president Drew Thompson said fabrication will take place before going to the construction site.
Gray said when possible crews will work around the clock to make repairs.
Demoltion of portions of the concrete and steel that will be replaced will begin Friday, Nov. 20.
Fixing the bridge will cost about $3.1 million and take until Dec. 23, Kentucky state transportation officials say.
The bridge will remain closed in the meantime.
