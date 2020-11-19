Calls for P.G. Sittenfeld to resign after arrest: ‘It’s all a great tragedy’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The arrest of Cincinnati City Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld at his house Thursday on federal corruption charges is tragic and he must immediately resign to begin to restore public trust in City Hall, some of his fellow council members say.d
Charges unveiled against Sittenfeld in his 20-page indictment allege he schemed to funnel money from developers into a political action committee (PAC) that he secretly controlled, court records show.
The “developers” were really undercover FBI agents who handed a total of $40,000 in Sittenfeld checks on three different occasions, according to the indictment.
Sittenfeld, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is running against Mann to be Cincinnati’s mayor and considered by some as the front runner with thousands of dollars raised for his campaign.
He is now, however, the third Cincinnati City Councilmember arrested on corruption charges this year - the second in the past week alone.
“Obviously anyone who is facing such serious allegations owes it to the community to resign,” Mann tells FOX19 Now.
Federal authorities recently revealed in court records they were investigating corruption and bribery related to votes and development projects and said more prosecution were coming.
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said at a news conference last week that accepting campaign donations in exchange for favors also violates federal law.
Councilman Jeff Pastor was arrested Nov. 4 on felony charges of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes.
Former City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard also was arrested in February on charges she accepted bribes for her vote.
She resigned in March, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will be sentenced Nov. 24.
Several of Pastor’s colleagues on council and throughout the region and state have called on him to also resign.
He has not so far.
Those calls now include Sittenfeld.
