LIVE: Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld arrested on federal corruption charges, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested early Thursday on federal corruption charges, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells FOX19 NOW.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court at 1:30 p.m., court officials tell us.
Federal authorities are holding an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss an arrest in a public corruption case.
Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Attorney’s office would discuss the details Thursday morning, but a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the arrest.
Sittenfeld, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is running to be Cincinnati’s mayor and considered by some as the front runner with thousands of dollars raised for his campaign.
He is now the third Cincinnati City Councilmember to be arrested on corruption charges this year and the second in the past week alone.
Federal authorities recently revealed in court records they were investigating corruption and bribery related to votes and development projects and said more prosecution were coming.
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said at a news conference last week that accepting campaign donations in exchange for favors also violates federal law.
Jeff Pastor was arrested Nov. 4 on felony charges of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes.
Former City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard also was arrested in February on charges she accepted bribes for her vote.
She resigned in March, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will be sentenced Nov. 24.
Several of Pastor’s colleagues on council and throughout the region and state have called on him to also resign.
He has not so far.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday asked the state’s top court to begin the process to suspend Pastor.
On Wednesday, a group of Republicans including State Rep. Tom Brinkman and four other Cincinnati voters sued in Hamilton County Probate Court to force Pastor to resign.
His attorney, Ben Dusing, has said Pastor will fight the charges and suggested Pastor may have evidence of his own showing entrapment.
Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann posted a Twitter poll on Wednesday asking who would be indicted next.
It appears to have been since deleted.
