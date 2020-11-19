Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld arrested on federal corruption charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested early Thursday on federal corruption charges.
He is now the third council member to be indicted this year on allegations he solicited money in exchange for favors or votes related to his public office and the second one in the past week alone.
Sittenfeld, 36, is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court at 1:30 p.m.
A federal grand jury charged him Wednesday in a sealed, six-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday, federal authorities say.
It accuses Sittenfeld of allegedly accepted eight checks totaling $40,000 in exchange for specific action in his role as a city official.
Federal officials outlined their case against him at a news conference in which they alleged he was funneling campaign contributions from developers into a political action committed (PAC) he controlled and used as “a political slush fund.”
Those “developers” were really federal agents, they say.
According to the indictment, Sittenfeld accepted bribe money in 2018 and 2019, while promising to “deliver the votes” and perform other official action with respect to a development project before city council.
Specifically, in November and December 2018, Sittenfeld promised he could “deliver the votes” in city council to support a development project in exchange for four $5,000 contributions to his PAC, the indictment states.
It is alleged that Sittenfeld again corruptly accepted four $5,000 checks in September and October 2019.
For example, the indictment details that in November 2018, Sittenfeld indicated to undercover agents posing as investors that he would shepherd votes for the development project.
He allegedly presented voting data showing that he is politically popular throughout Cincinnati and said he is likely to be the next mayor. Sittenfeld said, “I can move more votes than any other single person…,” according to the indictment. He allegedly reiterated in December 2018, “don’t let these be my famous last words, but I can always get a vote to my left or a vote to my right.”
Over the next several months, it also is alleged Sittenfeld told the investors he was continuing to apply pressure, and promised to apply additional pressure, to public officials relating to their agreement involving the development project.
Sittenfeld, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is running to be Cincinnati’s mayor and considered by some as the front runner with thousands raised for the race.
Federal authorities recently revealed they were investigating corruption and bribery related to votes and development projects and said more prosecution were coming.
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said at a news conference last week that accepting campaign donations in exchange for favors also violates federal law.
Jeff Pastor was arrested Nov. 4 on felony charges of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes.
Former City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard also was arrested in February on charges she accepted bribes for her vote.
She resigned in March, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will be sentenced Nov. 24.
Several of Pastor’s colleagues on council and throughout the region and state have called on him to also resign.
He has not so far.
Those calls now include Sittenfeld.
“Obviously anyone who is facing such serious allegations owes it to the community to resign,” Councilman David Mann told FOX19 NOW Thursday.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday asked the state’s top court to begin the process to suspend Pastor.
On Wednesday, a group of Republicans including State Rep. Tom Brinkman and four other Cincinnati voters sued in Hamilton County Probate Court to force Pastor to resign.
His attorney, Ben Dusing, has said Pastor will fight the charges and suggested Pastor may have evidence of his own showing entrapment.
Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann posted a Twitter poll on Wednesday asking who would be indicted next.
It appears to have been since deleted.
