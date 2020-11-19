Coconuts dumped outside Kroger headquarters as PETA protests forced monkey labor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Supposed monkey labor in Thailand brought the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to downtown Cincinnati Thursday.
The group dumped a pile of coconuts and chanted outside of the Kroger headquarters along Central Parkway.
They say the demonstration was “to remind the company that it’s nuts to do business with Thailand’s Chaokoh brand,” which they claim uses chained monkeys to pick coconuts for coconut milk products.
“Any coconut milk that is made in Thailand could have come from cruel monkey labor,” said Tricia Lebkuecher. “We are asking consumers to leave those products on the shelf when they see them.”
Some of the coconuts were smashed as cars exited the Kroger parking garage. Cincinnati police were even called to the area saying, “about 70 coconuts are obstructing the road,” according to an alert from the Citizen App.
The group said sometimes it takes more drastic demonstrations to get the point across.
“Facts and figures aren’t always enough to grab people’s attention,” said Lebkuecher. “So, PETA’s bold messaging is a way to tell Kroger we are not monkeying around.”
PETA says it also sent deliveries of coconuts to the homes of Kroger executives.
In a statement to FOX19 NOW, a Kroger spokesperson said the following:
“Kroger has a longstanding commitment to responsible business practices, including the humane treatment of animals. We have re-engaged our suppliers, as well as other stakeholders, on this issue to re-confirm they are also protecting animal welfare.”
