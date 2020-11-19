Curfew order will be enforced, Hamilton County Sheriff says

HAMILTON CO., Ohio (FOX19) - With the statewide curfew starting Thursday at 10 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says his office will enforce it.
The curfew order was announced Tuesday by Gov. Mike DeWine to slow the COVID-19 spread.
The curfew will be in effect for 21 days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Retail establishments should be closed, and people should be at home during those hours, the governor said.
Take-out, drive-thru, and meal delivery are still allowed but no food and drink can be served in person after 10 p.m.
Exceptions to the order include people going to and from work, emergencies, and taking your dog for a walk, Neil said.
A verbal warning will be given to those found in violation of the curfew for the first time, Sheriff Neil says.
A second violation will result in a 2nd-degree misdemeanor charge, he added.
DeWine said the 2nd-degree misdemeanor charge could result in a $750 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
While the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the order, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will not be.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says he isn’t the “curfew police.”
“I’m not going to have my employees go out and make arrests, or stop people,” said Jones. “People are angry, and I don’t care what the governor says, somebody will disobey or run. Bad things will happen from this curfew.”
When the governor was in Cincinnati Wednesday he was asked about Sheriff Jones’ comment.
Gov. DeWine responded saying he is not asking law enforcement to be “heavy-handed.” He just asks if they see people gathering after 10 p.m. to remind them about the curfew and it is time to go home.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.