‘Elevated fire danger’ Thursday with gusty winds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer, but winds will gust so high, an “elevated fire danger” alert is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Winds are expected to range 15 to 25 mph and gust up to 35 mph.
Highs will be in the 60s both Thursday and Friday, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
“The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity values will lead to an elevated fire danger through this afternoon,” The National Weather Service in Wilmington said in a Special Weather Statement issued shortly after 4 a.m.
“Conditions will begin to improve after sunset this evening. Persons are advised to avoid open burning today as fires could quickly get out of control. Contact fire officials immediately if a wildfire occurs.”
The latest model runs show an increase in the chance of showers Saturday, Marzullo says.
Here’s his latest forecast.
Expect generally light showers early morning Saturday into evening and then again late morning Sunday.
These will end Monday morning but keep temperatures this weekend in the mid-50′s, according to Marzullo.
Next week will be active with several periods of shower activity, mainly Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures also will be mostly a bit cooler than normal with daytime highs in the low 50s.
