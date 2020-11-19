GO Pantry needs your help feeding hundreds of kids this Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas break, some school children will go without the warm meal they usually get in school. A northern Kentucky food pantry is helping collect food to make sure these kids and their families are well feed during this time.
“The need is bigger than it’s ever been before,” GO Pantry Executive Director Laura Dumancic says.
Dumancic packs one of the hundreds of Go Boxes to help hungry kids in northern Kentucky this season.
“What most people don’t realize is how many kids in our area truly count on the schools to provide their daily meals,” said Dumancic. “And when school stops for an extended break like the upcoming Christmas school break, their primary food source stops too.”
Go Pantry has been providing food to take home for kids since 2012.
They started with seven kids and are now up to 650 kids they regularly support. At Christmas, that number goes to 900.
“There are families all over our community that are really going to struggle this holiday,” explains Dumancic. “So, any help that we can get in collecting food to fill these Go Boxes will help these kids and their families make it through those two weeks.”
Kids in need get a bag to take home every Friday to provide food for the weekend.
At Christmas break, they get a box full of nonperishable food for a family of four.
The cost of the items in the box is about $50. The food can then be paired with dairy, meat, or vegetables.
“A lot of the families that we’re helping do have some sort of food assistance,” explains Dumancic. “So, the idea is that they could use that for the perishable products, and then this could supplement and save them $50 a week in groceries that they don’t have to spend their money on that.”
To help GO Pantry, you can go the website and donate there or download a shopping list.
You can also drop off food donations at Zimmer Motors in Florence, or Schultz & Sons Jewelers in Ft. Mitchell now through Dec. 1.
There will also be a drop off at the GO Pantry Warehouse at 7960 Kentucky Drive in Florence. That will take place on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. till 5 p.m.
